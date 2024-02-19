A Healthy Vinnie Pasquantino is Crucial to Royals’ 2024 Success

Baseball is packed with often-injured players desperately needing to avoid the IL this season, none more so than Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino.

The 26-year-old slugger is coming off consecutive injury-riddled seasons, limiting him to 133 combined games over his first two years in the majors. He missed the majority of last season after undergoing season-ending surgery in June to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Pasquantino has shown flashes of his potential as a viable middle-of-the-order threat across his young professional career, especially as a rookie in 2022. However, those efforts have been thwarted by repeated shoulder concerns each time. But now that he’s fully recovered, Kansas City’s left-handed power bat is determined to make up for lost time.

Alec Marsh throwing live BP to Vinnie Pasquantino on George Brett Field here in #Royals camp. pic.twitter.com/VTXoqkLBws — Jaylon T. Thompson (@jaylonthompson) February 15, 2024

Following several losing seasons, the Royals – who haven’t made the playoffs since winning the 2015 World Series – decided it was time to start investing in this team once again. So, that’s precisely what the front office did over the offseason.