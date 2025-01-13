The Hall of Fame Case for CC Sabathia

With Cleveland sitting nine games under .500 at the end of June, the team opted to trade the soon-to-be free agent to the Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers looked to Sabathia to help them make a run at the postseason. And, well, he came through.

What Sabathia did in his 17 games as a Brewer arguably makes him the greatest trade deadline rental acquisition of all time. He threw 130.2 innings over his 17 starts with seven complete games in that span. He went 11-2 with a 1.65 ERA, and the Brewers went 14-3 in his starts.

From July 8th through the end of the 2008 regular season, Sabathia was the best pitcher in the league by a mile. Of the 90 qualified pitchers in this span, Sabathia led in ERA (1.65), FIP (2.44), complete games (seven, with no one else having more than three), and fWAR (4.7 with no one else having more than 3.8). He was also 5th in K-BB% (20.0%).

The Brewers clinched a playoff spot on the last day of the season. Sabathia was on the mound for game 162 and led Milwaukee to the promise land with a line of nine innings, four hits, one unearned run, one walk and seven strikeouts.

Throughout the 2008 season, Sabathia pitched nine games in which he threw nine innings and allowed no more than two earned runs. Since 1998, no pitcher had thrown more such games in a single season. The only pitchers to tie Sabathia in this category are Randy Johnson in 1999, Roy Halladay in 2010 and James Shields in 2011.

It was a tremendous run for the ages for Sabathia throughout his brief Brewers tenure, but a big decision was looming. Sabathia hit free agency and was seeking the team he would spend the rest of his career pitching for. In the end, he was given a tall task: to be the ace of the New York Yankees.