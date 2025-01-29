The BBWAA Is Getting Better at This

This piece was initially supposed to be a list of takeaways about the 2025 BBWAA Baseball Hall of Fame election. However, all my takeaways came back to the same theme, one that seems to be overshadowed by negativity.

It’s true that one individual excluding Ichiro Suzuki from his ballot represents the latest of countless blunders made by the writers in the history of this process.

It’s also true that many still see, admittedly understandable, reasons to criticize the BBWAA for the way many of its members approach this process. But to continuously harp on those things is to overlook the noticeable progress that has been made in recent years.

Although there is still a lot of work to do, it’s worth noting the ways the Hall of Fame voting has gotten better throughout the 2020s.