Top Prospects Who Could Break Camp on Opening Day Rosters

Tokyo Series Debuts

When the Cubs and Dodgers kicked off the official start of the 2025 season, we saw Cubs third baseman Matt Shaw and the Dodgers off-season International Signing star Roki Sasaki make their MLB Debuts for their respective teams.

Sasaki ranked as Just Baseball’s No. 2 overall prospect in his first season after signing over from the NPB. There were questions regarding Sasaki’s health when he decided to be posted during this international signing period, but that did not stop the pursuit of multiple teams vying for his services.

Shaw made his debut for the Cubs after being selected 13th overall by the Cubs in the 2023 draft and slashing .284/.379/.448 with 21 home runs and 31 stolen bases across AA and AAA.

Should Be No-Brainers:

Jackson Jobe (RHP) – Detroit Tigers (No. 3 Prospect)

Jackson Jobe got his first taste of the Major Leagues at the tail end of last season as the Tigers were looking to make a push for the playoffs. While they weren’t starts, he was still used in high leverage, specifically in the Wild Card round against the Houston Astros late in a one-run game.

As we head into the 2025 season, the Tigers have done a good job solidifying their starting rotation by bringing Jack Flaherty back to slot in at number two behind the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, Tarik Skubal. After those two, the last three spots should be up for grabs.

The 70-grade fastball, paired with a near similarly graded slider spinning at over 3000 rpms consistently, is what separates Jobe from the rest of the prospects across the minor leagues. While the strikeouts aren’t there right now, there is plenty to bank on with the intangibles that Jobe brings to the mound every fifth day.