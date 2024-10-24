The 2024 World Series is Loaded with Future Hall of Famers

By my count, there are eight players from these teams that are destined for the Hall of Fame. Several should reach on the first ballot while others may be forced to wait a few years before hearing their name called by Josh Rawitch, President of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum.

Few people are respected and revered in the game than Freddie Freeman. The 35-year-old is tops among active players in base hits (2,267), doubles (508), extra-base hits (882), runs scored (1,298) and RBI (1,232).

The 2020 NL MVP and 2021 World Series champion was an All-Star only twice during his first eight seasons but has only gotten better with age as he’s been selected to represent the NL in each of the last six Midsummer Classics, starting in four of those.

Mookie Betts is another of the Dodgers’ three MVPs. According to JAWs, a system created by Hall of Fame voter Jay Jaffe to evaluate players across different generations, Betts is already the 8th-best right fielder in baseball history.

Though Betts is still shy of 300 home runs and 1,000 RBI, the 32-year-old doesn’t appear to have lost a step yet. Were it not for a fractured hand suffered on a hit-by-pitch in June, Betts could have been the frontrunner for NL MVP, becoming only the second player in baseball history to win the award in both leagues.

Speaking of that short list that includes only Frank Robinson (1961 NL MVP, 1966 AL MVP), Shohei Ohtani is a lock to win his third Most Valuable Player next month. In doing so, he’ll join Robinson as only the second to be voted by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America as the MVP in the AL and NL.