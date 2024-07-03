Which Teams Can Most Pull Away in the NL Wild Card Race

The National League Wild Card race is appropriately… wild.

The MLB season has just tiptoed into July and 10 teams in the NL are currently duking it out for a spot in the postseason, as we get closer to the real dog days of summer.

As of this writing, the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Milwaukee Brewers have all played themselves into enough breathing room atop their respective divisions.

That means nine of the remaining 11 NL teams all have a realistic shot of winning the 2024 Wild Card. (We can safely call the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies out of the running.)