Mark Vientos Called Up, Mets Best Bet to Add Power

The New York Mets are searching for answers right now. After closing April losing five of their last six games, the Mets are 5-11 to begin May, dropping their series against the Tigers, Rockies, Reds and splitting a four-game set against the Washington Nationals to open the month.

During this run of poor play, the Mets have leaned into their youth, starting top prospects Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez nearly every day in hopes of providing a spark to an otherwise struggling offense. Even though Alvarez and Baty have been nice additions, the Mets continue to come up short.

With a lineup that is getting less than they expected from veterans like Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil, Starling Marte and Mark Canha, the Mets continue to struggle to put runs on the board whenever Pete Alonso isn’t hot. While there are many issues with this lineup right now, one of the biggest ones is there inability hit home runs.

As a team, the Mets have 44 home runs, which is the 20th in MLB. Alonso has hit 14 of those home runs, with the rest of the lineup combining to produce just 30 home runs across the board.