5 Under the Radar Free Agents Who Are Off to Fast Starts

Each offseason, the “winners and losers” of the winter are typically defined by who landed the biggest stars and who was forced to go bargain-bin hunting for free agents.

However, with a class of free agents headlined by Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and “The Boras Four,” who didn’t sign until February or later, there was a unique opportunity for teams to find under-the-radar players who could make a noticeable impact on their team.

Here are free agents from this past winter whose fast starts have proven to be an important part of their new teams’ play in 2024.

While there is a small sample size caveat attached to each of these players so far, all five have shown signs that their strong play could continue well into the season.