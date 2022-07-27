Five Trade Destinations For Marlins Pitcher Pablo López

The Marlins have fallen apart both metaphorically and physically over the last month or so, seeing injuries and losses pile up alike. Both of the Marlins position player All-Stars have hit the IL in Garrett Cooper and Jazz Chisholm. Cooper should return in August, but the Marlins would be lucky to get Chisholm back this season.

The writing has been on the wall for the Fish over the last few weeks, but the pair of injuries to the team’s two most productive players along with Brian Anderson, Jon Berti, and Jorge Soler put the final nail in the coffin for Miami.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on Tuesday afternoon that the Marlins would be willing to listen on “everyone not named [Sandy] Alcantara.”

The Marlins had not been open to the idea of trading right-hander Pablo López prior to this season, but with continued struggles offensively and not much reinforcement in the upper levels of the farm system, GM Kim Ng could look to convert the valuable young starter into a haul of necessities.