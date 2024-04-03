Five Things That Could Define Success for the White Sox in 2024

Garrett Crochet Becomes a Legit Starter

The star of the first series of the year was none other than the guy making his first career start. After being drafted in 2020, Crochet quickly made his debut as a powerful left-handed reliever with the hope that he could follow the Chris Sale path eventually.

He became a key reliever in his full rookie season as he pitched to a 2.82 ERA across 54 games during the 2021 season. Unfortunately, he ended up with a partially torn UCL prior to the 2022 season and underwent Tommy John Surgery. He returned last year, but struggled at times and spent time on and off the IL and on rehab stints.

Crochet threw just 12.2 innings after missing the entire year before, but went into this winter determined to become a starting pitcher. Attempting to be a starter after such a lack of innings is more than a tall task, but Crochet did just that in the spring and dominated to the extent that he was named the Opening Day starter after the Dylan Cease trade.

Certified starting pitcher. pic.twitter.com/XMS3Xy7p30 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 3, 2024

Not only has he been shown the ability to start, Crochet has been exceptional in his first two career starts and looks like the best pitcher on the roster right now. Keeping his arm healthy will be a challenge as the season ticks on, but Crochet establishing himself as a long-term starter would be a great notch for the club.

Garrett Crochet, Disgusting 85mph Back Foot Slider. 🤮 pic.twitter.com/VChy8fA6oD — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 2, 2024

Above-Average Team Defense

This one is fairly basic and predictable given the emphasis from the new front office this winter, but it’s worth noting. The White Sox defense was brutal last season and additions made this offseason have been heavily focused on defensively sound players.

Finding consistency with the defense would be a successful step in the right direction and a goal achieved. It doesn’t have to be the best defense in the league, but putting together an above-average defense would be a great sign for the team.