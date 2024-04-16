Is Tanner Houck on the Verge of a Breakout?

Tanner Houck Deserves Some Recognition

Houck made his debut in 2020 as a relatively unheralded prospect who burst onto the scene going 3-0 in his three starts and posting a 0.53 ERA. Since then, he has spent time in the bullpen, earning saves in 2021 and 2022, as well as in the starting rotation as a back-end starter. In 2021, he was famously pulled after throwing 5 perfect innings with a pitch count of just 53. Starts like this show both the potential that Houck has as a starter, as well as his biggest Achilles heel.

In seasons past, the biggest hindrance to Houck becoming a front-line starter has been his numbers against lineups the second and third time through the order. His career ERA his first time through the order is a stifling 1.87, but that jumps to 3.77 the second time through the order, and balloons to 11.57 his third time facing a lineup.

While these numbers are jarring and they do explain why he was pulled from that perfect game bid with his team in a playoff push, I believe the organization was too quick to label Houck as someone that could not face an order multiple times. In fact, he has only thrown a total of 118.2 innings against lineups the second and third times through for his entire career.

A Longer Leash With Instant Benefits

This season, the Red Sox have allowed Houck to work deeper into games, and have been rewarded with better results. Houck has pitched into the sixth inning in all three of his starts this year, and has not allowed an earned run his second time through an order, and just one run his third time through an order.

Houck’s numbers versus left-handed hitters, another perceived weakness, have also improved this season. In years past, he has struggled with his command against left-handed hitters, walking them at almost a 2:1 rate compared to right-handed hitters. However, he is yet to walk a lefty this year, and he has a career-best in strikeout percentage against lefties and FIP against lefties, at 26% and 1.42, respectively.

All of Houck’s numbers on the young season have been spectacular, posting a 2.04 ERA with 19 strikeouts across 17.2 innings pitched. He has allowed just one home run and two walks on the season while posting two quality starts. His breaking ball run value is in the 88th percentile, and his walk percentage, thanks to improved command against left-handed hitters, is in the top 6% of the league.