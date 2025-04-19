MLB Saturday Best Bets, April 19 MLB Picks, MLB Player Props Today

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Mets @ 4:05 PM EST

Pitching Matchup:

Giants: Matthew Liberatore (3.93 ERA, 0.98 WHIP in 18.1 Innings)

Mets: Kodai Senga (1.06 ERA, 1.00 WHIP in 17 Innings)

Kodai Senga is an ace. Calling him a good pitcher would be a disservice to him. As long as he’s healthy, Senga has been one of the best pitchers in baseball. This might not be news to you if you’re a Mets fan, as it’s something I’ve started to come around on.

He’s made 33 starts in his career, tallying 188.2 innings. He’s only allowed 140 hits and struck out 227 batters. His only real issue is the number of walks he will enable, as his pitches move significantly, making it difficult to throw them for strikes consistently. The reason he may not be labeled as an “ace” is because of the lack of workload. However, in terms of talent, there aren’t many better pitchers than Kodai Senga.

The only pitch in Senga’s arsenal that isn’t an elite offering is his four-seam fastball, but it is so effective at setting up his breaking and offspeed pitches. He’s reduced the usage of that pitch to just 30%, and now everything is working in his favor.

Few pitchers have been as good in their home ballpark as Kodai Senga. He’s faced 418 total batters at Citi Field, and he’s only allowed 66 hits. That’s a .181 batting average against with a 2.35 ERA and a 3.17 FIP.

In his first season back in 2023, he recorded fewer than 4.5 hits in 17 of his 29 starts (59%). If we look at all 33 of his starts, he’s under 4.5 hits in 20 of them (61%). He’s made 18 home starts in his career, going under 4.5 hits in 12 of them (66.7%).

In his one home start this season, he allowed five hits to the Marlins. However, that was his second time facing them in as many starts, as his first start resulted in three hits over five innings. He looked incredible against a great offense in the A’s in his last start, but now he gets a “tough” matchup.