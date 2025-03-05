Five Prospects Who Are Most Blocked on Their Teams’ Depth Charts

Spring training offers a huge opportunity for top prospects who have worked their way up their organization to the doorstep of the majors. With a big performance in the spring, the dream of a permanent big league roster spot could become a reality.

But even if a prospect has good career minor league numbers on their side and they kill it during their spring audition, there’s always one caveat. The roster math still has to work in their favor.

Teams have just 26 active roster spots with which to work, and every one of them is valuable. Many of them will already be spoken for either due to talent, positional need, or even contract status. So even if you’re a highly regarded young player, getting a roster spot out of camp is no guarantee.

There are plenty of players who will fall right into this category: talented young players who seem predestined to contribute in the majors but might have to wait to force their way onto the active roster.