Top Prospects Who Could Break Camp on Opening Day Rosters

Just the thought of Spring Training brings joy to the avid baseball fan. Now that games have kicked off and we approach Opening Day, the excitement only grows from here.

This is the one time where wins and losses do not matter, and front offices are just looking to see what hidden gems they have within the organization that can warrant a spot on the Opening Day roster.

With the recent changes to the CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement), service-time manipulation is no longer as much of an glaring issue and prospects will now be given every opportunity to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster with a strong showing during Spring Training.

Opening Day Locks

During the off-season, we had pre-debut extensions that all but locked in those players’ spots in the Opening Day lineup. Outfielder Jackson Chourio of the Brewers and infielder Colt Keith of the Tigers both signed deals during this off-season and, barring an unforeseen circumstance, will be on the card that managers Pat Murphy and AJ Hinch hand to the umpires on March 28th.