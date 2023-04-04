Five Bold Predictions for the American League East

Adley’s average exit velocity and barrel rate (87.9 and 7.9, respectively) should take a tick up in his sophomore season, which usually translates to better traditional batting numbers.

But an MVP isn’t just comprised of a good stick. He’s got to play the field too. Luckily for this segment, Rutschman holds his own behind the dish. Last year, he ranked in the 87th percentile in catcher framing per Baseball Savant. That’s the art of receiving a pitch in a way that makes it more likely for an umpire to call it a strike. He was also top 10 in called strike rate.

His average pop time was just outside the top 10, at 1.93 seconds. For those who don’t know, pop time is the time it takes from the moment the pitch hits the catcher’s mitt to the moment the intended fielder is projected to receive his throw at the center of the base. In 2023’s world of big bases, that’s going to make a difference.

More or less, in just under a full season, Rutschman was already an above-average defensive catcher. In total, he amassed 5.3 fWAR and a 133 wRC+. Pretty damn good for a rookie. If the numbers increase even slightly in 2023, and the Orioles make the playoffs (which, by the way, is totally a possibility), the leader of their young pack should get his flowers.

Boston Red Sox

Bold Prediction: Chris Sale will be an American League All-Star

Okay, so for this one, let’s just pretend Opening Weekend didn’t happen. A lot of people are still

knocking off the rust, right?