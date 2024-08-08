Which Fantasy Players Did the Trade Deadline Impact the Most?

The thing with Soler is that the batting average will always be low, so putting him in a park that suits his power is crucial.

Hitting in Oracle Park over the first half of the season surely didn’t do him any favors, only resulting in 12 homers and a .749 OPS across 93 games. Those are fine numbers, just not what we all know Soler is capable of.

Go back three years to his 2021 second half, and you’ll find that he smacked 14 home runs with an .882 OPS in 38 fewer games. Truist Park fits his swing well, and with the amount of injuries the Braves have endured this season, Soler has captured an everyday role in which the sky is the limit.

If Soler is available on the waiver wire be sure to scoop him up.

Fantasy Impact: Lane Thomas to the Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland pitching factory makes it possible for this team to compete almost every year. While this is true, the Guardians’ offense has usually been the problem when it comes to this team achieving postseason success.

This year, however, that’s not the case. The Cleveland offense has a +84 run differential, a large contrast to their -35 result just last year. Seems like a good landing spot for Lane Thomas.