Fernando Tatis Jr. May Have Rediscovered His MVP Ceiling

One of the hottest starts in all of baseball this year has belonged to the NL West-leading San Diego Padres. And one of the hottest players on that team is a 26-year-old outfielder and early MVP candidate, Fernando Tatis Jr.

Tatis Jr. was set to be one of the future stars in the league when he debuted back in 2019 at the age of 20. His first three seasons included two Silver Sluggers, an All-Star appearance, an NL home run title, and a pair of top four NL MVP finishes.

Then the ascent to superstardom was put on hold. First, he would end up missing the entire 2022 season with a wrist fracture followed by a PED suspension.

Then Tatis Jr. would return for a 2023 season that wasn’t bad for most players but was his worst offensive season to date. Things started looking up for 2024 before a stress reaction in his leg wiped out over two months of his season.