Zack Greinke Is Staying in Royals Blue

Advanced Stats: 4.80 K/9, 1.77 BB/9, 4.03 FIP, 4.54 xFIP, 4.78 xERA, 4.84 SIERA

Zack Greinke finished the 2022 season with an ERA under 4.00 for the first time in three years. However, his xERA and xFIP have risen in each of the past two seasons, and those advanced numbers may be more indicative of his true talent.

Greinke posted a shockingly low strikeout rate last year and struggled to limit hard contact, which isn’t exactly a recipe for success. Fewer strikeouts means more balls in play, and more hard contact leads to more damage. The veteran allowed 82% of batters he faced to put the ball in play, the highest rate in baseball (min. 130 IP). He also posted the highest average exit velocity, max exit velocity, and hard-hit rate of his career.

Thankfully, there is cause for optimism. Greinke spent a few weeks on the injured list last season, and some of his worst starts came right before his two stints on the IL. In late May, he landed on the 15-day IL with a right flexor strain. His two prior starts had been his worst of the season. A few months later, he wound up back on the IL with tightness in his right forearm. Greinke had been pitching very well since his previous injury, but he struggled again right before going back on the IL.

Date IP FIP xFIP SIERA 5/23 3.2 10.75 4.47 5.39 5/29 4.0 13.36 7.31 6.36 8/21 4.0 6.11 5.45 5.30 Zack Greinke game logs via FanGraphs

Were it not for those few injury-hampered starts, Greinke’s full-season numbers would look noticeably better. He wasn’t ever an ace, but when he was fully healthy, he was pitching like a capable mid-rotation starter. Now, of course, at his age, we can’t ignore the potential for more injury issues, but Greinke has been the most durable pitcher of his generation. Hopefully, he’ll leave those nagging arm issues behind him in 2023.

Zack Greinke’s Place in the History Books

Zack Greinke has already earned himself a spot in Cooperstown, if he ever chooses to retire that is. He’s accumulated 76.5 career WAR per Baseball Reference, while the average Hall of Fame pitcher has 73 WAR. Greinke also has a Cy Young, six Gold Gloves, and two Silver Sluggers, to go along with an ERA title in both leagues.