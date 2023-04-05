One X-Factor Player for Each Team in the AL West

Seattle Mariners – SP Robbie Ray

Year one of Robbie Ray in Seattle was, well, fine. He was coming off a Cy Young season with Toronto in 2021, yet I do not think many thought he would repeat his 2.84 ERA. Ray put up a 3.71 ERA and 4.17 FIP, which should not be a major surprise considering those numbers are right around his career averages through 10 seasons.

The Mariners are going all in to win. Ray, who just hit the IL, is going to be a huge factor in how this season turns out, good or bad. Once you reach October, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert will have more development under their belts and will be good options in any playoff series. A top two of Luis Castillo and (a good) Robbie Ray is a lot different than Castillo and Gilbert.

First, Ray needs to get healthy. Then, he can get closer to his 2021 numbers.

Texas Rangers – SP Jacob deGrom

You know where I am going with this. It’s the same message that has been circulating for years. When you talk about one of the best pitchers ever to play, his glaring injury concerns should come up. Jacob deGrom could very well win the Cy Young this season. He could also never even factor into the race.

The Rangers have added and added for two straight winters in hopes of bringing a playoff game to their new ballpark. If deGrom is healthy and pitching well, their chances of doing that increase exponentially. If he isn’t healthy? Congratulations Texas, you have your first big deadweight contract!

Los Angeles Angels – OF Taylor Ward

Ward was one of the biggest breakouts in 2022. Last March and April, he helped spark a lackluster Angels offense, providing the ability to hit for average while also hitting for power atop the lineup. An injury and poor play through the dog days of summer left fans wondering if Ward was just a flash in the pan. A strong September reminded everyone of what his potential still is.