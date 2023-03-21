How Will the Oakland Athletics Sort Out the Outfield in 2023?

You can see why Oakland wanted to take a chance on Pache. A plus athlete and legitimate Gold Glove caliber defender in center. Playing in an outfield like the Coliseum, Pache would be able to cover the massive outfield and take hits, especially extra-base hits, away. Of course, you have to be on the field to do so and his bat has not allowed for that.

Just another day for Cristian Pache pic.twitter.com/x0ISaSrm3U — Oakland A's (@Athletics) March 10, 2023

No one is asking for the next Silver Slugger, but Pache has to be able to flirt with a 85 -100 wRC+ and hit .225 to stay on the field. When he does make contact, 57% of it has been into the ground. Simply put – there’s not many successful big leaguers with those numbers. It’s not just a fluke or small sample size, it was a problem in the minors as well.

In his stint with the A’s, Pache also struggled against three of the most popular pitches – fastball, slider, and curveball. He hit .188 against the slider, .192 on the fastball, and .100 on curveballs. A 45.5% whiff rate on sliders will have you looking like Javier Baez – and not the good version we see from time to time.

With no minor league options remaining, Pache must make the roster or be exposed to waivers. I expect him to be on the Opening Day roster in a bench role. The clock is ticking for him to start hitting.

Outlook: Pache makes the team because they cannot send him down. A bench player and late inning defensive replacement with spot starts. Expect an ongoing competition with him and Ruiz unless someone really takes the reigns. It’s now or never (in Oakland).

Ramon Laureano

2022 Stats: .211/.287/.376, 13 HR, 49 R, 34 RBI, 11 SB, 96 wRC+