Eric Lauer Has Pitched Like the Blue Jays’ Unexpected Ace

When the Toronto Blue Jays took the field for Opening Day, many fans didn’t know what to expect from the 2025 squad. Most, likely, were disillusioned after multiple seasons of heartbreaking disappointment.

Then something happened. After a bumpy start and an uninspiring 26-28 record through May 27, the Blue Jays turned themselves into one of the best teams in Major League Baseball. They’re tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for the most wins since May 28. They have the second-best record in the majors in that time at 41-20. Toronto and Canada are buzzing about the Blue Jays again.

Surprising seasons from up and down the roster have spurred that success. Apparently Nathan Lukes is now an MLB leadoff hitter. George Springer has resuscitated his career. Addison Barger burst onto the scene with light-tower power.

But perhaps no one contributor has been more surprising and arguably more important than Eric Lauer. The 30-year-old left-hander has been the unexpected ace of the Blue Jays’ starting rotation.