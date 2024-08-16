Drew Rasmussen’s Return to Rays Is a Terrific Comeback Tale

Drew Rasmussen is back on the mound. He is pitching major league innings little over a year after his third major elbow surgery. That alone is a tremendous accomplishment. But the Tampa Bay Rays right-hander surely has loftier goals.

On July 24, 2023, Rasmussen underwent a hybrid internal brace procedure to repair his ulnar collateral ligament. He rejoined the Rays on August 7, 2024, tossing two scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Rasmussen, 29, is already the youngest pitcher to return from a third UCL repair. He is attempting to become the first starting pitcher to return from his third such surgery, although he will, presumably, pitch out of the bullpen for the rest of the 2024 season.

The righty is also hoping to become the first player to return from a third UCL repair and pitch multiple more seasons in Major League Baseball. It’s still early, but so far, Rasmussen is making great progress toward achieving his goals.