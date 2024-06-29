Do the Rockies Have the Most Reliable Starter on the Trade Market?

The Angels’ loss of Patrick Sandoval to Tommy John surgery removes one of their best chips as well as one of the better candidates to get moved at the July 30 deadline is now on the shelf.

#Angels Patrick Sandoval in obvious discomfort after this pitch. Left with an apparent arm injury. pic.twitter.com/hizfOQwzO3 — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) June 22, 2024

Same is true for Jesus Luzardo of the Miami Marlins, who was viewed as one of the most likely trade candidates, bringing great value having two more seasons of club control. His placement on the 60-day IL with a lower back issue means he will not be healthy in time for a trade.

Tyler Anderson (2.73) and Griffin Canning (4.72 ERA) represent other options for the Angels to deal. Based on some of the odd decisions this club has made over the last few seasons regarding their roster, it wouldn’t be a shock if they added soon in support of their current four-game winning streak. Tied for the third-most wins in the AL since June 3, there’s no telling if owner Arte Moreno’s squad will pack in it despite their place in the standings.

The Marlins are clearly selling as witnessed when they shipped Luis Arraez to San Diego in May. Their most experienced arm is 26-year-old Trevor Rogers. He’s pitched to a 3.29 ERA over his last seven starts, but he’s still an unknown as witnessed by his 5.12 ERA since a breakout campaign in 2021 that saw him selected to the All-Star Game that summer.

Then there’s the Oakland Athletics rotation. Currently featuring four pitchers who began the year with less than a year of service time, their veteran is JP Sears, who has all of 60 big league starts under his belt to tune of a 4.63 ERA in his two years of service time.

That leaves the two worst teams in their respective league: the Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies.