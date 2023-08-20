One Great Team Will Be Left Out Of The AL Wild Card Picture

The Angels, despite being heavy buyers at the trade deadline to make one last-ditch effort to prove to Shohei Ohtani that they are capable of being a winning organization, are 5-13 since August 1 when the deadline passed.

Lucas Giolito has not been sharp, posting an 8.14 ERA in four starts, allowing three earned runs or more in each of his outings. Randal Grichuk and CJ Cron are not even hitting their weight, and the likes of Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon are still nowhere to be found.

As a result, the Angels are 61-64, now eight games back of the final Wild Card spot, and Ohtani, who continues to string together an unprecedented, Greek God type of season, seems like he is all but out the door in Anaheim.

Shohei Ohtani singled and scored, hit a grand slam, and then struck out three times as the Los Angeles Angels lost to the Tampa Bay Rays, 9-6, and saw their playoff chances drop to just about zero. pic.twitter.com/UIle9DxWa2 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 19, 2023

The Yankees have underwhelmed for a majority of the season and have been a massive disappointment with their 11-22 record out of the All-Star Break. It has pushed them down to a 60-63 record, sitting eight games back of a playoff berth.

The Yankees have dealt with a plethora of injuries this year both in their lineup and rotation, none greater than Aaron Judge missing nearly two months in June and July with a torn ligament in his toe and having to play through the pain since returning from the IL.

They opted to stand pat at the deadline. They did not go out and add bats to augment a scuffling offense. They also did not ship off players such as Gleyber Torres or Clay Homes, two players who could have garnered impactful returns, to help build for 2024 and beyond.