The Angels Are Pushing in All Their Chips To Keep Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani’s free agent saga will be one for the ages. Teams will be lined up out the door, pockets filled with enough money to file a low-bid entrance to own a professional franchise, prepared with Jordan Belfort-level sales pitches to land the unicorn of baseball.

The Angels will not enter the sweepstakes as the favorite, though they will certainly have an opportunity to retain the two-way sensation. With Ohtani seeking to join a team that is consistently competing for World Series titles, how can the Halos prove that they are such a team? They currently sit right in the thick of the AL Wild Card hunt in search of their first playoff appearance since 2014.

Ohtani gives the people what they want 🦄

Franchise record 14 HR in the month of June@Angels | #GoHalos pic.twitter.com/C7fTmHNDdq — Bally Sports West (@BallySportWest) June 29, 2023

Plain and simple: They have to win. And they have to win now.

If they are serious about not letting Ohtani walk out of the building, they need to go all in to acquire the talent to push themselves into the postseason.