Wenceel Perez Is the Latest Detroit Tigers Unsung Hero

Hot Start to 2025

Due to injury, Perez was a somewhat forgotten piece. A mixed bag during his rookie year left many questioning if he would even have a spot on the roster come Opening Day. Starting on the IL moved that question to the back burner.

Detroit had another wave of injuries just as Perez was set to return opening the door for at bats and playing time and he hit the ground running with his opportunity. Through 25 games, Perez is slashing .301/.344/.639 with six home runs and a 172 wRC+.

Although the sample is small and the pace is likely unsustainable, we can still find promising takeaways. The first is his power. Six home runs across 90 at-bats is a wild pace that will slow down but for a guy who only hit nine long balls all of last season the power flash has to at least be noted.

Avg EV Barrel% Hard Hit % ISO Pull Air % 2024 88.4 mph 4.3% 30.3% .141 22.3% 2025 91.3 mph 15.2% 43.9% .337 34.8%

The contact Perez has made is drastically better than last season. While I understand a .337 ISO will not hold up, the other numbers at least show what Perez is capable of. IF he’s able to make hard contact at this rate his ceiling as a player is completely changed.

As you know, pulling the ball in the air typically leads to the best results. Currently, Perez is pulling the ball in the air at a 34.8% clip, which ranks with the best of baseball. However, even as that numbers regresses with sample size, falling somewhere between 22% and 36% will still be in the top 25% of baseball.

No, I do not think Perez will turn into a a home run hitter, but shooting gaps very well could be part of his game. Blend his speed with the large outfield in Detroit and you have an extra base machine.