How the Tigers Season Spiraled Out of Control

The late nineties Red Wings, Early 2000s Pistons, Barry Sanders lead Lions, and the 80s Tigers. Detroit sports have a strong history, however, recent success has been bleak. For the first time in years, the Tigers had momentum and excitement heading into the 2022 season. After a strong finish to the 2021 season, offseason additions and blue-chip prospects had Tigers fans believing 2022 would be their first winning season since 2016.

They were wrong. At 43-70, the last place Tigers have had a disastrous season. How did a season of promise end up with the general manager getting fired in August?

Offseason Additions

Detroit entered the offseason with clear needs. Their most obvious hole was shortstop, with catcher, bullpen help, another bat, and a veteran starter rounding out the list. Proven starters and shortstops flooded the market, giving Al Avila bona fide options to choose from. He landed on Javier Báez and Eduardo Rodriguez as the highlighted free agents.

Signing Báez to a six-year, $140 million contract worried many fans. Of the higher-end shortstops available, Báez came with the most questions. So far, the contract looks like one of the worst in baseball. Báez is slashing .221/.264/.378 with 11 home runs and an 80 wRC+. The bat has struggled carrying over to the field. While Báez still makes acrobatic plays from time to time, routine plays have been a struggle as he often bobbles simple ground balls or sends the ball sailing over the firs basemen, leading the league in errors.

I swear Javy Baez decides if he's gonna swing before the pitch is thrown 😭 pic.twitter.com/lAgW9wuNHD — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) August 10, 2022

While the Tigers have several promising you pitchers, a veteran was needed to anchor the staff. Eduardo Rodriguez was signed after six strong years in Boston. In his first season of a five-year deal, he’s pitched 39 innings with pedestrian numbers. Rodriguez left the team without much communication leading to several questions about his future in Detroit. He’s currently working his way back, but losing most of this season is less than ideal.

In an effort to round out the roster, the Tigers made two “savvy” trades bringing in Tucker Barnhart and Austin Meadows. Barnhart’s experience and plus defense brought in an experienced leader to help develop the young pitching staff. While his defense has been above average, his 39 wRC+ has moved him to a bench player. Meadows has been limited to 147 plate appearances due to injury. Even with limited playing time, Meadows has zero home runs after hitting 27 in 2021.