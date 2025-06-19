Tigers Catcher Dillon Dingler Is Blossoming Into an All-Star

For a player like Dingler, lifting and pulling the ball is what will make him valuable offensively. Last season, only 15% of his fly balls were pulled, while that number this year is 21%. Combine that with a groundball rate that has dropped nearly 10%, and you can see why more of his batted balls are leaving the yard.

I understand why some people are wary of putting too much trust in a player who is going to either hit a home run or strike out. It’s a risky position to be in as a player, and a cold streak can really derail a season. However, I think Dingler has the room and ability to grow his game as he continues to develop.

Season K% BB% Zone Contact % Chase % Whiff % 2024 34.5% 3.4% 74.8% 36.7% 28.7% 2025 27.1% 2.4% 83.2% 34.3% 26.5%

Although Dingler strikes out more than you would like, the reason is more correctable than you might think. The problem Dingler has is chasing, and missing, breaking balls outside of the zone. This is a problem that is fairly common for young players entering a league where all pitchers have plus breaking balls, unlike in the minors.

via Baseball Savant

These four graphs will help tell the story. Chasing pitches outside of the zone has been a problem and is what has led to his higher number of strikeouts. We have already seen an improvement from last season, and although this was an issue in the minors, it was to a lesser extent. There’s a good chance Dingler can learn to lay off these pitches, even marginally, and be rewarded with more pitches in the zone where he does damage.

Dingler’s 83% contact rate is actually above average and very promising. You might notice a problem in those graphs at the top of the zone, where he mostly sees fastballs.

Dingler does not have a fastball problem (.327 AVG, 19.2% whiff rate), but elevated fastballs come with a certain level of ride that can be difficult to manage. This is maybe a weak spot in his swing, or perhaps an area for improvement if he reduces his chase rate, giving him the ability to hunt certain fastball counts in the zone.