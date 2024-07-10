Reese Olson Has Emerged as a Rotation Fixture for the Tigers

He ended his month with a start cut short against the Royals after he was hit in the hip by a line drive and a casual 6.1 innings pitched against the Blue Jays where he, you guessed it, threw up no earned runs on just three hits and earned his first win of the season.

Olson, by no means, has been perfect. His first three starts in June saw him let up 17 runs in just 14.2 innings for a staggering 10.43 ERA. And he ranks in the bottom 11% in average exit velo and bottom 9% in hard hit rate.

So some regression was bound to happen for Olson at some point, especially with how stellar his May was. But his past four starts have been back to what we saw in May, tossing an ERA of 1.88 and surpassing his season high in K’s with nine against the Angels. If Olson can stay consistently within this range, the Tigers could have another piece of the puzzle for their future.

What Does This Mean for the Tigers?

With Olson pitching so well, the Tigers can start to mold their Rotation for the future. Skubal is all but locked into that rotation unless an extension can’t be done or a trade is made for the lefty. Jackson Jobe is slotted to be the number two behind Skubal if all things go correctly in his development. That leaves a third spot in the rotation up for grabs for the next few years.

I don’t expect the Tigers to hold onto a guy like Flaherty for longer than even this upcoming trade deadline. He has too much value to not cash in on him, especially if you’re under the assumption he isn’t coming back to Detroit next year.

So that means you’re relying on guys like Keider Montero and Casey Mize to occupy that spot if it’s not Olson. And neither of them have shown that they can be relied on to be that guy.