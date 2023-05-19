Crushing Cutters Has Helped These Hitters Reach New Heights

Last season, the sweeper was the hot new pitch taking the league by storm. Use of the breaking pitch was up 133%, and nearly twice as many pitchers used a sweeper as did the year before (per Baseball Savant).

The sweeper is still rising in popularity, and it’s no surprise that this gravity-bending pitch is the talk of the town. Sweeper usage is up another 57%, and more than 100 different pitchers have tried their hand at the pitch in 2023. However, it’s not the only offering we’re seeing more frequently this season.

Use of the cut fastball is up by 12.5% this year, and cutters have accounted for just over 8% of all pitches thrown. An additional 35 pitchers have thrown a cutter than had at this point last season. Increased cutter usage is part of an ongoing trend, but this year’s increase is the biggest spike we’ve seen in recent memory:

Data courtesy of Baseball Savant

Moreover, the cutter isn’t just popular – it’s effective. Cut fastballs have already accumulated a -20.9 run value this year, putting the pitch on pace to be far more valuable than it’s been in any of the past five seasons.