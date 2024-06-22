Sonny Gray Is the Ace the Cardinals Needed Him To Be

Sonny Gray Is the Ace the Cardinals Needed

For over a decade now, Gray has flown under the radar and been a rock-solid pitcher. Over the course of a big league career that’s up to 12 years deep, he’s had an ERA over 4.00 just three times. He’s a three-time All-Star, has finished top-10 in Cy Young voting three times and has been fairly durable as well.

Through 13 starts this year, Gray has a 2.95 ERA with an even more impressive 2.58 FIP. He’s also striking out batters at an alarmingly high rate for him, as he currently has 11.2 K/9, topped only by the 11.6 he had in an 11-start season in 2020.

The right-hander has struck out eight or more batters in nearly half of his starts and has three earned runs or less in 10 of them. He’s remained a top-shelf starter and is proving to be worth every penny of the $75 million the Cardinals committed to him this past winter.

Arsenal Adjustments

Recently, Gray has started to lean more heavily into his sweeper, which is a devastating pitch for the opposition. In 2021, he threw the pitch 15% of the time and hitters managed just a .153 average off of it. In 2022, he dialed it back to 10% and had a .216 average against it.

But last year, he went from four-seam/sinker/curveball to four-seam/sweeper/curveball/sinker/cutter. He began to expand his arsenal and throw his pitches with more equal distribution, hitting 13% or higher on each of those five pitches.

Gray has kept the same arsenal of pitches that he throws in the current campaign, but hasn’t thrown any of them under 16%. He’s still switching things up constantly and has leveled his game up because of it.