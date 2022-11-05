Best Bets for World Series Game 6: Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies

Wheeler will feature a fastball/slider/sinker/curveball mix that is extremely tough to square up when it’s right. Wheeler typically throws the four-seam fastball more than any pitch, but he mainly relied on his sinker in Game 2. The Astros are an excellent fastball-hitting team, so it makes sense he’d depend more heavily on a pitch the Astros haven’t been as successful at hitting. I have no real issue with him doing this; it’s about locating the pitch and regaining the velocity.

Framber Valdez will get the ball and has been the best pitcher on the Astros during these playoffs. He made three starts in the postseason, totaling 19 innings while allowing 12 hits and five earned runs, with 24 strikeouts to give him a 1.42 ERA. He’s about as unhittable as it gets right now, but how will he fare on his second time around?

Of his 104 pitches, he only threw 16 that weren’t his sinker or his curveball. He only needed those two pitches, as 18 of his 19 outs were either groundballs or strikeouts in game two. It’s hard to get much better than that.

We are also getting both of these players worse home/road splits. Wheeler has a 3.84 ERA on the road this season versus a 1.85 ERA at home. Valdez had a 3.54 ERA at home this season compared to a 2.27 ERA on the road. Neither of these splits have mattered much in the playoffs, and we should take these with a grain of salt.

When Wheeler is fully right, he’s the better pitcher. It’s hard to know how he is feeling, and we know with 100% certainty how well Framber Valdez is pitching. I want to call this a push due to Wheeler’s uncertainty.

Lean: Push

Offense

It appears that the Phillies have his a cold stretch. This can happen to a Phillies lineup, dependent on the home run. They scored seven runs in game three on five home runs. They never had a runner in scoring position the entire game.