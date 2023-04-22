Fernando Tatís Jr.’s Return is Exactly What the Padres Need

On the field, there is very little to talk about with his play. You’ve read all the stats, seen all the highlights, and heard all of the moments that made Padres announcer Don Orsillo sound like his gallbladder was about to explode. But really, I find Tatís’ approval rating to be one of the most interesting things about his return.

While much has been (rightfully) celebrated about his return, Fernando Tatís Jr. isn’t exactly an innocent figure. He’ll likely be met with plenty of “cheater” criticism from players, fans, and media all year. And while, as a Padres fan, my first instinct is to yell at those people to protect perhaps the best prospect the team has ever had sans Tony Gwynn, the slander, in this case, is justified.

Joe Musgrove being called a cheater by Mets fans and media after last year’s playoff outing was sour grapes, while Tatís is more a matter of fact.

And that’s not even counting the overall goofball behavior he’s exhibited the last couple of years. Motorcycle accidents, initially forgoing shoulder surgery, and a highly-publicized dugout shouting match with teammate Manny Machado are just what we’ve seen publicly. The young fellow may not have many flaws as a player, but he’s still got a lot to learn about maturity.

On the other side of things, ridiculing someone like Tatís feels like a waste of time. Aside from there simply being plenty of non-sports figures much more worthy of vitriol, there are players who have done far worse real-life things still hanging out in the baseball fraternity — many of which haven’t received the same condemnation from their peers as Tatís already has.

Granted, that’s just the way things are when it comes to complicated character issues, and players are well within their right to speak. Plus, in my extremely lengthy time being alive on this earth (26 years) and being a fan of sports (around 15 years?)I’ve come to notice how fickle people can be. Time and time again, we jump right back in as long as Man Hit Ball Very Far happens with good frequency. We forgive everything, and we’ll likely forgive El Niño as well.