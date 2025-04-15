Corbin Carroll Is Doing It All
The Diamondbacks' right fielder is performing like the best all-around player in baseball right now.
Corbin Carroll stole a base on Sunday.
Is that worth reporting? Usually not. Carroll has swiped 92 bases throughout his brief MLB career. Dating back to the day of his debut, he ranks third in stolen bags. Meanwhile, his sprint speed has never ranked below the 96th percentile. By the FanGraphs baserunning metric (BsR), he was the most valuable baserunner in the sport in each of the past two seasons.
This is a guy who knows how to run.
Yet, it took until the eighth inning of Carroll’s 16th game in 2025 for him to finally steal a base.
It’s certainly not as if Carroll has slowed down. The 24-year-old ranks in the 96th percentile for sprint speed this year, per Baseball Savant.
Nor is it a matter of limited chances. Carroll came into play on Sunday with a .412 OBP. According to Baseball Reference, he has had 33 stolen base opportunities (SBO). That puts him among the top 30 players in the league. On a per-game basis, it’s far more SBO than he had in 2023 or ’24.
Sixteen games is a small sample size, especially for a stat like stolen bases. Still, it was starting to feel strange that one of the fastest players in baseball had not attempted to steal at all. What kind of strange alternate universe were we living in?
Of course, Diamondbacks fans weren’t complaining about Corbin Carroll’s stagnance on the bases. How could they?
His speed might be his most elite skill, but Carroll has been a terrific all-around player since the day Arizona drafted him in 2019. And while his stolen base numbers might be lacking to start the season, he has made up for that in every way possible. That’s not an exaggeration.
The Diamondbacks’ right fielder is, perhaps, the best all-around player in baseball right now. He leads the majors with 1.5 FanGraphs WAR. He ranks third with 1.5 Baseball Reference WAR and fourth with 0.9 Baseball Prospectus WARP, mere decimal points behind the leaders in both metrics.
According to Baseball Savant, Carroll ranks in the 98th percentile for batting run value, the 100th percentile for baserunning run value, and the 95th percentile for fielding run value.
Pick a baseball stats website, any baseball stats website, and it will tell you Corbin Carroll is a star.
Carroll has hit six doubles, one triple, and five home runs. He’s batting .333. His .474 wOBA ranks second in the National League. His .486 xwOBA is somehow even better.
Simply put, the man is obliterating the baseball. Entering play on Monday, no qualified hitter had both a higher hard-hit rate and a higher launch angle sweet-spot percentage.
On the whole, Carroll is hitting for equal parts power and average while walking 9.6% of the time. And while he has only stolen one base, his 1.0 BsR puts him among the top 10 baserunners in the sport.
As for his defense, it’s too early to put much faith in any advanced metrics. Still, for what it’s worth, Carroll has quickly racked up 2 OAA and 3 DRS. No other player has accumulated at least 2 OAA and 3 DRS in right field.
Carroll hasn’t been perfect out there, but by and large, his glovework has looked sharp more often than not. He has not made an error yet this season, and he already has two outfield assists.
In sharp contrast to his slow start last season, Carroll has been on fire to start the 2025 campaign. He looks like the best version of himself we’ve seen yet. He’s hitting like a Silver Slugger, fielding like a Gold Glove, and putting his name in early conversations for the NL MVP.
And now that he has finally stolen a base, I can officially declare that Corbin Carroll is doing it all.