Corbin Carroll Is Doing It All

It’s certainly not as if Carroll has slowed down. The 24-year-old ranks in the 96th percentile for sprint speed this year, per Baseball Savant.

Nor is it a matter of limited chances. Carroll came into play on Sunday with a .412 OBP. According to Baseball Reference, he has had 33 stolen base opportunities (SBO). That puts him among the top 30 players in the league. On a per-game basis, it’s far more SBO than he had in 2023 or ’24.

Sixteen games is a small sample size, especially for a stat like stolen bases. Still, it was starting to feel strange that one of the fastest players in baseball had not attempted to steal at all. What kind of strange alternate universe were we living in?

Of course, Diamondbacks fans weren’t complaining about Corbin Carroll’s stagnance on the bases. How could they?

His speed might be his most elite skill, but Carroll has been a terrific all-around player since the day Arizona drafted him in 2019. And while his stolen base numbers might be lacking to start the season, he has made up for that in every way possible. That’s not an exaggeration.

The Diamondbacks’ right fielder is, perhaps, the best all-around player in baseball right now. He leads the majors with 1.5 FanGraphs WAR. He ranks third with 1.5 Baseball Reference WAR and fourth with 0.9 Baseball Prospectus WARP, mere decimal points behind the leaders in both metrics.