D-backs Notebook: Corbin Carroll, A.J. Puk, and more snake bitten by injuries

“I just want to say that I appreciate what he was trying to do,” Lovullo said of Moreno’s tenacity. “I know that he had some at-bats that he was working through pain-wise – and they were successful at-bats. He hit a 112-mph home run and was just gutting it out, but it just became too much. So I just want to let everybody know how appreciative I am of that effort that he gave.”

Arizona won those three games that Moreno played through the pain before losing the next three games in his absence.

Though Moreno can return from the 10-day IL as soon as June 25, it might still be a few weeks before the Diamondbacks welcome him back. Lovullo said there’s even a chance he doesn’t return until after the All-Star break on July 18 at home against the St. Louis Cardinals.

“We got to get him pain-free and then get him worked up again. And there’s some return to baseball activity that needs to happen as well.” The all-time winningest manager in franchise history added, “He can’t just jump in from being, “Okay, go. You’re pain-free.” He’s gonna have he’s gonna miss some time.”

One of the reasons the club is being a bit more cautious with Carroll’s injury is because of how poorly the Moreno situation played out. Losing two of the best everyday players during a season in which two prized free agent investments – RHP Corbin Burnes and LHP Jordan Montgomery – have been lost for the season to Tommy John surgery has only exacerbated the challenges the team has faced in 2025.

Speaking of TJ

Just when it looked like things couldn’t get worse for Arizona’s arms, Lovullo announced UCL surgeries for LHP A.J. Puk and LHP Tommy Henry.