Noelvi Marte Is Earning the Reds’ Trust Back

2025 Production

In 25 less games, Marte has already surpassed his offensive output from last season. The bar was low, but progress nonetheless. Entering Sunday’s action, Marte is slashing .279/.327/.483 with seven home runs, six stolen bases, and a 120 wRC+.

The difference in at bats from last year to this year is night and day. Marte has cut his strikeout rate from 31% down to 17.6% and is stringing together more confident swings then we saw at any moment last season.

Noelvi Marte HR's from this season



🎥: baseballsavant

The biggest difference, in my eyes, has been Marte’s ability to turn on pitches and get to his pull side. Last year he did not seem confident in what he was reading out of the pitchers hand and often was late on fastballs causing weak ground balls and lazy pop outs.

Although Marte is talented enough to produce power to all fields, pulling the ball is going to lead to his best results. Jumping out in front of fastballs and doing damage is how he will make the most impact for this team. Velocity was an issue last year hitting only .211 with a .321 slugging percentage on fastballs. This year he’s hitting .311 with a .456 on velocity.

Another part of Marte’s game that I think is underrated is his speed. For one reason or another, Marte’s athleticism does not get the credit it deserves. His 29 ft/sec is slightly behind Elly De La Cruz (29.1) which puts him inline with Sal Frelick and Luis Robert Jr. The Reds have not been a team that runs much, but Marte could make Terry Francona reconsider that.

Of course, Marte is still a developing player. The flashes we have seen this season is more than we saw all of 2024, but there’s still plenty of room for improvement, which is to be expected. Keep in mind, Marte has yet to play 150 career games and is even more raw when you consider how much of that total has been inconsistent due to injury and his suspension.