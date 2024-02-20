Cincinnati Reds 2024 MLB Spring Training Storylines

Well, you’ve made it. Another brutal winter is coming to an end and so begins another spring training. Just about a year ago rumblings about which prospects will make the club on Opening Day or get called up throughout the year headlined the news.

Now, we are discussing which of those prospects could be an All Star. While focus is turned towards Elly De La Cruz and his projections or Frankie Montas and his health, other storylines are just as important. What’s on my mind when it comes to the Reds heading into 2024:

The Reds Do Not Have a Logjam, They Have Depth

While uncommon in Cincinnati, depth is an important part in baseball. Playing 162 games will lead to a list of injuries. Sure, the infield was already predictable before the Reds signed Jeimer Candelario, now it’s just deep.

An injury at any position can now be replaced by a starter from last season. A good problem to have.