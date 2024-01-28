The Case for a Tyler Stephenson Bounce Back for the Reds in 2024

Tyler Stephenson was once viewed as Cincinnati’s catcher of the future. A 10-year answer behind the plate and staple of the Reds next great teams. Fast forward only two years and people want him off the team, serving in a backup role, and traded at his lowest value. Hold up, not so fast.

Stephenson still needs to be a fixture in this lineup. At the very least for 2024. I understand the idea of looking for areas to improve, and with so much young talent elsewhere Stephenson has become a scapegoat of sorts. Well, you don’t have to squint too hard to see the path to a bounce back.

Offense

The primary job of a catcher is to more or less run the pitching staff and provide plus defense (more on that later). Most teams would sign up for league average offense from behind the plate with anything else being a bonus.

Last season was a struggle for Stephenson posting a career worst .243/.317/.378 good for a 85 wRC+. His struggles can be found in the situation he got himself into at the plate. He rarely found himself in hitters counts and often was batting with two strikes, which did not work out in his favor.