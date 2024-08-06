How Should the White Sox Move Forward in Their Rebuild?

What does matter is beginning to establish pieces of the future ahead of what will be a pivotal offseason for the organization. Beyond just players, this team needs to find more elements of an identity that can lead to more success on the field and within the clubhouse.

Two key steps can be taken in August to at least try to be finish the year on a marginally better note than a franchise-worst losing streak.

The time has come for the Pedro Grifol era to end in Chicago. At the end of the day, this situation is not his fault as ownership and management is responsible largely for the roster he has been managing this season. With that said, he has not helped whatsoever and has not been the influence he was supposed to be in his two seasons with the Sox.

The Chicago White Sox are now 100 games below .500 during the Pedro Grifol era. 😬 pic.twitter.com/a0R0CU5tuc — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) August 4, 2024

Turning a new core of young players over to a manager who has repeatedly claimed things that either don’t make sense or just are not the truth would be a mistake. Again, it may not make a huge difference this year, but there’s no reason for him to finish out the year rather than the team just moving out now after the deadline.

Part of moving on from Grifol the way I see it is that a new crop of talent can enter the organization without the presence of the past few years. This roster absolutely needs to be overhauled and it shouldn’t wait until the offseason if the organization actually cares about making progress.

For veteran players that were unable to get dealt at the deadline, waivers should be on the horizon. The same goes for veterans on the roster who have simply have not performed at a MLB level. The next few months are about testing the prospects who have been performing at the upper levels.