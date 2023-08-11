The Dysfunctional Mess That Is the Chicago White Sox

For a rare change of pace, this piece has absolutely nothing to do with the team’s play on the field but will be my attempt at summing up the nature of an organization that needs some serious change in order to get back on track in the near future and in the long term.

When examining the issues within the team, there are two main categories to consider. While the players and coaches are a factor, the upper management and ownership of the team have to be contemplated as well.

To figure out how the team has gone down such a poor path, let’s look at both categories and what can be done moving forward in an effort to make some sense of everything happening in Chicago.

Ownership and Upper Management

The White Sox and Chicago Bulls have been owned (and managed, to an extent) by Jerry Reinsdorf for nearly 40 years, since he bought the White Sox in 1981 and proceeded to buy the Bulls in 1985.

Winning six championships with the Bulls thanks to the greatest basketball player ever (I don’t want to hear it, LeBron fans) definitely improved the image of Reinsdorf as an owner, but fans have plenty of frustrations with his reign over two of the primary Chicago sports teams.

Reinsdorf puts resources into his teams to the extent at which he can profit but not to the degree to which the team can compete like the big-market team they are to have a real shot at contending yearly. The organization plays in the third biggest U.S. city but has operated like a mid-market team for years.