White Sox Are the Top Seller Who Can Control the Deadline

On the Just Baseball Show this past week, MLB Reporter Ken Rosenthal shared his belief that the White Sox will attempt to cash in on their assets at the deadline. He explained that with both stars having an injury-risk and a degree of concern moving forward, this may be the time to move them as they’re currently healthy.

“My expectation is that they cash in…when you’ve got Crochet, who is a bit of an unkown still because of the innings and injury history, you move him. Robert too, you’ve got him healthy, trade him.” – @Ken_Rosenthal on The Just Baseball Show today👀



Very interesting… — Elijah Evans (@ElijahEv8) June 19, 2024

There has been plenty of speculation floating around and it may be too early to decipher, but Rosenthal seems to believe the White Sox will entertain a full sell off including this pair. In that case, Chris Getz would instantly become the most contacted GM over the course of July with two top trade targets for any contender and many others who could be added to a package or dealt separately on their own.

Luis Robert Jr. has three years of team control left beyond this season at a very reasonable rate with $55 million. He is undoubtably the best outfielder on the market. Robert has dealt with a variety of injuries, adding a wrinkle to a contract, but the affordability and length of control should help minimize some of that concern.

LUBOB IS BACK AND GIVES THE SOX THE LEAD!!!! pic.twitter.com/LzzFYDxiGx — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 5, 2024

Meanwhile, Crochet is in the midst of a breakout season, as he’s been one of the best starters in baseball during his first season as a starting pitcher. He has two additional years of arbitration and will be an extremely cost-effective option for any contender which only increases his value.

However, it’s more than fair to have some reservations as he already exceeded his career TOTAL innings in just his first three months as a starter in 2024.

Garrett Crochet just did something I haven’t seen in years.



7 IP, 13 strikeouts, 2 hits, 1 ER



HE ONLY THREW 1 OFFSPEED PITCH THE ENTIRE GAME (102 PITCHES)!!



(71 4-seam FB, 30 cutters, 1 changeup) pic.twitter.com/wImA4cWeqM — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) June 14, 2024

The concerns are valid, but the White Sox will demand hauls that should include multiple top 100 prospects. If teams don’t meet their ask, the White Sox can always revisit trading their stars in the offseason. With that in mind, deal for either will feature at least three prospects with a combination of more proven assets and long-term projects to inject talent throughout the Chicago system.