The Cubs Came Up Short, But Opened a New Window to Contend

“You can’t define something as a success when you fall short of your goals,” Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said when reflecting on the season.

No one would call not making the playoffs and getting second in your division a success, which is what the 2023 Cubs did this season. Especially since they have not put themselves in position to achieve their postseason “goals” in the past three years.

Since the historic 2016 season, where they won the World Series for the first time in 108-years, the Cubs have made the playoffs three times. In their most recent trip to the postseason in 2020 they lost to the Miami Marlins in the National League Wild Card Series.

Despite the Cubs ending the season shorter than they would have hoped, there is a different feel this time around on the northside of Chicago.