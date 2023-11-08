Chicago Cubs Offseason Outlook for 2023-2024 Free Agency

His bounce back surprised many and it completely revitalized the Cubs. A team that seemed stuck in the middle was suddenly a playoff contender, and it had a lot to do with Bellinger’s presence.

Just look at the numbers with and without him. The Cubs went 69-61 with a .770 OPS when Bellinger was in the lineup this year. Without him, Chicago went 14-18 and their OPS fell to .669.

Bellinger declined his half of the $25 million mutual option he had with the Cubs, in a move that surprised nobody. Cody B is now in line for the long-term and expensive contract we all expected him to get at one point in his career.

To me, bringing back Bellinger should be priority number one for the Cubs this winter. It was evident how crucial he was to the offense, and his defense is a huge boost as well. Locking up Bellinger for his prime would be another sign that the Cubs are serious about contending. I’m not saying I would give him a blank check, but the Cubs need to make him a serious offer. The offseason gets much easier if you keep him around and start building around him and the young core.

Making A Splash

If Bellinger goes elsewhere–or even if he doesn’t–the Cubs should look to bring in a huge name this offseason. Cubs fans have expectations of a hot pursuit of Shohei Ohtani, and they should be in the running. The Cubs went hard after Ohtani when he first arrived in MLB and they are in even better position to grab him now.

If there is anybody you are going to hand a blank check to, Ohtani is that guy. He obviously not only provides a middle of the order bat, but when healthy he would anchor the Cubs rotation. It will take at least a year for that impact to be felt, but it will be a huge one once he recovers from UCL surgery.