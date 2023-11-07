Miami Marlins Offseason Outlook for 2023-2024 Free Agency

Even in a year where the Marlins were able to make the playoffs for the first time in a full season since 2003, the franchise still finds itself in flux. The departure of General Manager Kim Ng was surprising from all angles and while it’s difficult to spin the outcome as anything but unfortunate, the Marlins worked swiftly to find a president of baseball operations, hiring Rays GM Peter Bendix three weeks later.

The fact that the Marlins preferred to add a president of baseball operations reportedly played a part in her decision to move on from Miami, citing philosophical differences in the future of the franchise.

It’s reasonable to be optimistic about what Bendix can bring from Tampa to Miami in regards to research and development infrastructure, but such things cannot be overhauled in one offseason and the primary focus of fans is on what the team can do this offseason to get back to the playoffs in 2024.

Finding a Shortstop

It’s no secret that the Marlins need help at both the catcher and shortstop positions. The team shipped out longtime shortstop Miguel Rojas in favor of Joey Wendle ahead of the 2023 season. While Rojas was less than stellar in Los Angeles, Wendle was one of the worst hitters in baseball last season, resulting in Jon Berti eating into a larger share of the platoon.