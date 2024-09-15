Chicago Cubs notebook: Cody Bellinger’s streak, Justin Steele update

DENVER — Apparently you can take Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger out of the National League West, but it seems you can’t take the NL West out of Bellinger.

With his fourth-inning solo home run off Colorado’s Kyle Freeland on Saturday night, Bellinger now has 22 RBI this season against teams in the NL West. The shot to right field also gave Bellinger 18 RBI in his last 19 games (including six multi-RBI games) dating back to August 24.

Belli sends this one out in a flash! pic.twitter.com/uaDmlf2eIW — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 15, 2024

Bellinger, who played six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers before signing a one-year deal with the Cubs before the 2023 season and reupping with the team prior to the start of this campaign, has also now hit safely in 10 of his 11 games since September 2 and has reached base safely in 29 of his last 33 games.

He also has nine RBI in his last five games (coming against the Dodgers and Rockies, a pair of NL West teams) and that’s a season-high for him during a five-game span.