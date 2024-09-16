Cubs Seeing Cody Bellinger’s Influence on Pete Crow-Armstrong, Next Generation

Cody Bellinger’s Influence in the Cubs Clubhouse

“I think Cody’s been a big influence on Pete for sure,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “Cody has this kind of real, very easy going nature, but he’s also super locked into game situations, especially at-bat awareness. I think that’s been one of the things that has been really helpful for Pete in terms of talking about at-bats and what to look for, a strategic kind of planning in at-bats, so to speak.”

Crow-Armstrong said that it has been Bellinger’s attitude in the clubhouse that has shown him one of the ways that the player known as PCA not only wants to play the game when he’s on the field, but also how he can impact future generations of Cubs as well.

“He’s been a pretty big point of focus for me for the last two years, just in terms of watching him be a pro,” Crow-Armstrong said of Bellinger. “There’s a lot of unique things about his game and the versatility that he brings to to the team he’s on.

“But what’s impressed me most about him, and what I would like to emulate throughout my career, is just the fact that he’s dealt with a lot of injuries, and he’s been pretty banged up this year, but he still brings that same energy to the clubhouse. And these guys just love being around him. I love being around him. And he still finds his success, even in maybe a period of struggle that he hasn’t felt the best.”

An Investment Worth Making

While Bellinger has dealt with injuries this season, landing twice on the injured list with a right rib fracture and left middle finger fracture, he has still put together a solid campaign, slashing .269/.332/.438 with 18 home runs and 69 RBI heading into Sunday’s series finale in Denver.

He’s rewarding the Cubs for signing him to a one-year, $30 million deal before the season began, and it sounds as if Bellinger may forego opting out of that contract that includes a player option before the 2025 campaign. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Bellinger “is fully expected to remain with the Cubs instead of opting out of his contract. He’ll be paid $27.5 million next year.”