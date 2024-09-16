Cubs Seeing Cody Bellinger’s Influence on Pete Crow-Armstrong, Next Generation
On and off the field, Cody Bellinger is helping Pete Crow-Armstrong develop into his own as a piece of the future for the Chicago Cubs.
DENVER — There are plenty of ways for Chicago Cubs fans to see the impact that Cody Bellinger has had on the franchise since signing with the team after six memorable seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. However, there are some ways that the 29-year-old outfielder is making a difference that won’t show up in the box score.
During Saturday night’s extra-inning loss to the Colorado Rockies, both Bellinger and Pete Crow-Armstrong hit home runs as part of Chicago’s attempt to keep their faint postseason hopes alive. For Bellinger, it was part of his recent dominance against teams from the National League West while Crow-Armstrong’s seventh-inning home run off Colorado starter Kyle Freeland was his first career home run off a left-handed pitcher.
The duo also was busy in the outfield, making several key catches in the vast expanses of Coors Field to keep the Cubs in the lead as Bellinger patrolled right field and Crow-Armstrong handled center field.
To do that, the duo needed to be in constant communication. That, however, is just one of the ways that Bellinger is influencing the 22-year-old Crow-Armstrong, considered by many to be one of the keys for the Cubs moving forward.
Cody Bellinger’s Influence in the Cubs Clubhouse
“I think Cody’s been a big influence on Pete for sure,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. “Cody has this kind of real, very easy going nature, but he’s also super locked into game situations, especially at-bat awareness. I think that’s been one of the things that has been really helpful for Pete in terms of talking about at-bats and what to look for, a strategic kind of planning in at-bats, so to speak.”
Crow-Armstrong said that it has been Bellinger’s attitude in the clubhouse that has shown him one of the ways that the player known as PCA not only wants to play the game when he’s on the field, but also how he can impact future generations of Cubs as well.
“He’s been a pretty big point of focus for me for the last two years, just in terms of watching him be a pro,” Crow-Armstrong said of Bellinger. “There’s a lot of unique things about his game and the versatility that he brings to to the team he’s on.
“But what’s impressed me most about him, and what I would like to emulate throughout my career, is just the fact that he’s dealt with a lot of injuries, and he’s been pretty banged up this year, but he still brings that same energy to the clubhouse. And these guys just love being around him. I love being around him. And he still finds his success, even in maybe a period of struggle that he hasn’t felt the best.”
An Investment Worth Making
While Bellinger has dealt with injuries this season, landing twice on the injured list with a right rib fracture and left middle finger fracture, he has still put together a solid campaign, slashing .269/.332/.438 with 18 home runs and 69 RBI heading into Sunday’s series finale in Denver.
He’s rewarding the Cubs for signing him to a one-year, $30 million deal before the season began, and it sounds as if Bellinger may forego opting out of that contract that includes a player option before the 2025 campaign. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Bellinger “is fully expected to remain with the Cubs instead of opting out of his contract. He’ll be paid $27.5 million next year.”
That’s good news for a Cubs team that will almost assuredly miss the postseason in 2024, but hopes to return to meaningful October baseball in 2025.
“Cody’s swinging the bat really well right now,” Counsell said on Sunday. “He’s had a really good road trip for sure. He’s taken some of his most impressive swings of the season.
“I think he’s reaching a really good point right now in the season in how he’s feeling, and … I know having Cody in the lineup is always better than not having Cody in the lineup and I think that’s something he takes pride in as well.”
Some of those swings include Bellinger’s home run on Saturday night where he laced a 91 mph sinker that stayed up in the strike zone into the right field stands. It was a swing that Counsell marveled at after Saturday’s loss, calling Freeland’s pitch that ended up a home run, “a really tough pitch.”
Look at where this pitch was located and what Bellinger was able to do with it.
“Cody Bellinger is the guy that takes 91 mile per hour sinkers up and in and backspins it out to right field,” Crow-Armstrong said “It’s pretty impressive watching him just be Cody Bellinger.”
Crow-Armstrong and the Cubs are hoping that they can watch Bellinger be Bellinger in person in 2025. If so, it could be another year of progression for PCA and a chance at bringing October baseball back to Wrigley Field.