The Chicago Cubs Have a Decision to Make on Marcus Stroman

Prior to the 2022 season, the Chicago Cubs signed Marcus Stroman to a three-year, $71 million deal, which included an opt-out after the second season. Stroman would received $25 million per year over the first two years, with his player option being for a $21 million salary in 2024.

Considering the way Stroman has pitched this year, it feels like a no-brainer that he will test free agency again after this season to maximize his value. At 32 years old, Stroman would be foolish not to, as he will be in prime position to sign a long-term deal.

This puts the Cubs in a very interesting position with their current ace. If they chose to deal him, Stroman could very well be the top pitcher in available on the market. But if they decide to keep him, Stroman could be their ace for years to come, as long as they can come terms on a new deal.

Top Pitcher Available at the Trade Deadline?

Take a minute to look around the league right now and try to find which top-flight starting pitchers will be available at the trade deadline. Because of the addition of the third Wild Card team, there are so many teams in the league who view themselves as contenders, even possibly the Cubs.

No one is running away with the NL Central, as the Cubs could certainly make a push if some of their young talent like Matt Mervis and Christopher Morel perform well alongside proven veterans like Dansby Swanson, Ian Happ and Cody Bellinger.

Outside of Stroman, there aren’t any notable arms that could be pried from NL Central teams at this year’s deadline. Look at the NL East and you find four teams that are trying to play for the playoffs and the Nationals don’t have an arm that matches Stroman’s pedigree.