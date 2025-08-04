The Chatter’s Box: Kyle Freeland Talks To The Rockies Insider

Patrick Lyons: Your last start in Cleveland (July 30) was something. You were rather ill, even the night before when you knew you would be taking the ball the next day.

Kyle Freeland: Those situations suck. I’ve had to do it a couple times in my career. But being the person that I am and the teammate that I believe I am – I’m going to go out there no matter what, if I can stand on my two feet and attempt to give my team some innings to help the bullpen out, I’m going to go out and do it. It was a tough one.

Those three innings were extremely tough on the body and on the head dealing with that sickness out there. It’s not fun, really. You’re doing your best. You’re trying to do everything you can for your team in that moment, in that short time that you’re out there. But again, it’s one of those situations that you don’t wish anyone’s in. You don’t want to be in it yourself. You don’t want your teammates to be in it. But sometimes those situations come up where you’ve got to bite the bullet.

Lyons: I knew that’s what got you through it. Not thinking about yourself, but your team. Though an extreme example, did it feel like with so many young guys on this roster, did you think this was an opportunity to make a lasting impact upon them with this outing?

Freeland: There can be layers to it. Of showing the grit of someone who’s been doing this for a little bit of time. And like you said, a lot of young guys in this clubhouse showing them, ‘Hey, no matter what you’re kind of dealing with, no matter what you’re going through in life or whatever, when you’re inside this clubhouse, if you have a chance to play, and if you can go out and help your team in any way possible, you got to go out and do it.’

Lyons: You lasted three innings and gave up two runs. To me, actually, I think that was pretty solid given the circumstances. Have gone back to look at that performance and do you think that was pretty good?