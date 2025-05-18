Cubs’ Cade Horton Is Settling In After His First Big League Start

Horton then mostly dominated his way through the minors leagues. He didn’t even pitch past May 29th last season due to a subscapularis strain in his right shoulder. Yet, he was still No. 45 on Just Baseball’s Top 100 prospects list entering 2025.

“It was a long way to get here — rehab, just physically, mentally,” Horton said. “But it all paid off, and that hard work is coming to fruition.”

There’s a ton of hype behind Horton. Now that he’s up the majors, he can work toward reaching his high ceiling.

He obviously still has a ways to go until he gets there. The results from his first two big league appearances (2-0, 6.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP) don’t scream “star” themselves. But there have certainly been moments already when Horton has flashed that potential.

Horton’s MLB Debut Against the Mets

First, there was his fifth-inning punchout of Juan Soto last Saturday. With the Cubs up a run, Horton found himself in a 2-2 count with one out and a man on first against the Mets slugger. Horton decided to go with a changeup — the first and only one he threw all game — and got Soto to swing through it for strike three.

Horton was making his MLB debut — in New York, on a Saturday night national TV broadcast, with a big group of family and friends in the crowd. Under some of the brightest lights a May ballgame can have, Horton went with one of his lesser-used pitches. And against inarguably one of the best hitters on the planet, it got the job done.