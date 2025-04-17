Buy or Sell: Fantasy Baseball Roster Trends

I’d say you can feel comfortable dropping Burger, especially if he’s your first baseman. If you do so, keep an eye on Nick Kurtz.

Jordan Westburg – 3B, 2B (-13%)

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – MAY 15: Jordan Westburg #11 of the Baltimore Orioles celebrates a lead off home run in the first inning during a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 15, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

2025 Stats: .214/.290/.375, 3 HR, 98 wRC+

HOLD HOLD HOLD. I know he’s 4-for-52, but there’s simply too much talent in his bat to give up this early. The O’s mentioned that he was “banged up” but not going on the IL. He’s pressing a bit, but I believe this is nothing more than just a slump.

Westburg is not striking out more, is still making great contact, and should get back on track soon. His 3B/2B positional flexibility also helps his value. I am very much a believer in Westburg and would even suggest going out and trying to trade for him if the current manager is disgruntled with his start.

Jordan Hicks – SP (-13%)

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 20: Jordan Hicks (12) of the San Francisco Giants throws live BP during the workout at Scottsdale Stadium on February 20, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Kuno/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images)

2025 Stats: 5.87 ERA, 4.46 FIP, 8.22 K/9, 3.53 BB/9

Hicks is one of those players where the idea of him is always better than the actual player. His electric stuff draws eyes, but also walks. I do not think he offers the level of strikeout upside that some think he might, and injuries have always been a concern.

I would feel comfortable dropping him mostly because I would not have drafted him to begin with. If you were a believer, I’d consider this. He has one great start, a perfectly fine start, and a complete blow up on the road against the Yankees. He’s better than his stats may suggest but I still have my reservations on his ceiling.

Tanner Houck – SP (-11%)

FT. MYERS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 21: Tanner Houck #89 of the Boston Red Sox pitches during live batting practice during a spring training team workout on February 21, 2024 at jetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

2025 Stats: 9.16 ERA, 6.93 FIP, 5.30 K/9, 4.34 BB/9

I know it hasn’t been pretty, but an 11 earned run outing last time out throw his stats for a spin. I’m less worried about the ERA and more concerned with the fact he’s struck out three or more only once in his first four starts.