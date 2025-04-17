Buy or Sell: Fantasy Baseball Roster Trends
A look into the most added and dropped players in fantasy baseball right now and whether you should follow the roster trends.
Well, well, well. Here we are, back talking about fantasy baseball. You’ve had a couple of weeks to settle in, analyze your roster, and now you probably need to start making some moves. I’m sure you’ve already made a roster move you’ve grown to regret.
We’ve all been there, and I’m here today to help prevent that mishap from happening again.
In this article I’ll gather the players who are seeing the greatest add rates and drop rates in fantasy baseball. I’ll leave out the injured players and demotions to focus on which trends you should be following and which to avoid.
I’ll use ESPN for this exercise with stats as of 4/16.
Frequently Dropped Players
Here’s where you can get in the most trouble. A frustrating start from a proven veteran can be temping to drop, but for most cases you should hold tight. Patience can pay off here.
Eugenio Suarez – 3B (-21%)
2025 Stats: .153/.275/.441, 5 HR, 98 wRC+
Suarez has been one of the most added/dropped players for years. Moments of streaky hitting and a high strikeout rate will do that to you.
However, I would hold on to Suarez, especially in leagues of more than 10 players. He’s still posting elite batted ball numbers – 18.4% barrel rate, 95 mph average exit velocity – while drawing walks at a 10% clip.
Likely your league has negative points for strikeouts or his .153 average is dragging you down. Hang in there, because the power is not going anywhere. Suarez launched 30 home runs last season and he’s on his way to that mark in 2025. Arizona has a strong lineup which should give him plenty of opportunities to drive in runs.
Jake Burger – 3B/1B/DH (-13%)
2025 Stats: .151/.182/.302, 2 HR, 36 wRC+
Personally, I’ve never been much of a Jake Burger guy myself. He’s a similar profile to Suarez but does not have the level of consistency to fall back on. Burger’s breakout in 2023 was likely his high mark, although the power is still in there somewhere.
He took a step back last season and so far the batted ball data has dropped significantly. He’s not drawing any walks, striking out at a 27% clip, and posting an average exit velocity of 89 mph. He’s also running a 52.6% groundball rate and not pulling the ball to the level he has in the past.
I’d say you can feel comfortable dropping Burger, especially if he’s your first baseman. If you do so, keep an eye on Nick Kurtz.
Jordan Westburg – 3B, 2B (-13%)
2025 Stats: .214/.290/.375, 3 HR, 98 wRC+
HOLD HOLD HOLD. I know he’s 4-for-52, but there’s simply too much talent in his bat to give up this early. The O’s mentioned that he was “banged up” but not going on the IL. He’s pressing a bit, but I believe this is nothing more than just a slump.
Westburg is not striking out more, is still making great contact, and should get back on track soon. His 3B/2B positional flexibility also helps his value. I am very much a believer in Westburg and would even suggest going out and trying to trade for him if the current manager is disgruntled with his start.
Jordan Hicks – SP (-13%)
2025 Stats: 5.87 ERA, 4.46 FIP, 8.22 K/9, 3.53 BB/9
Hicks is one of those players where the idea of him is always better than the actual player. His electric stuff draws eyes, but also walks. I do not think he offers the level of strikeout upside that some think he might, and injuries have always been a concern.
I would feel comfortable dropping him mostly because I would not have drafted him to begin with. If you were a believer, I’d consider this. He has one great start, a perfectly fine start, and a complete blow up on the road against the Yankees. He’s better than his stats may suggest but I still have my reservations on his ceiling.
Tanner Houck – SP (-11%)
2025 Stats: 9.16 ERA, 6.93 FIP, 5.30 K/9, 4.34 BB/9
I know it hasn’t been pretty, but an 11 earned run outing last time out throw his stats for a spin. I’m less worried about the ERA and more concerned with the fact he’s struck out three or more only once in his first four starts.
After giving up only one home run on his sinker all of last season he’s already surrendered three on the pitch this year.
Houck has done a great job of limiting hard contact in the past but has struggled to do so this season. He’s not experiencing a dip in velocity or major changes in pitch movement, so there is a path to success. Considering his strong track record, I’d hold for at least two or three more starts before letting him hit the waiver wire.
Frequently Added Players
The first few weeks is where you need to capitalize on adding players. Often times if you miss out early you’ll spend the rest of the year asking why you didn’t make the move when you had the chance. It can be risky, but having one or two roster spots where you filter in and out hot streaks is never a bad idea.
*Players with 50% of higher ownership have been omitted
Zach McKinstry – UTL (+24%)
2025 Stats: .269/.371/.404, 1 HR, 125 wRC+
What a fun story McKinstry has been. He looked like he was on the verge of being DFA’d a number of times last season and has done nothing but produce to start 2025. His patience at the plate has helped his OBP and allowed him to see more hittable pitches. However, I’d pass on picking him up.
The Tigers are close to a number of regulars returning to the lineup and McKinstry will likely see less and less playing time. He’s a solid bench player, but his bat has never carried his value. The only way I think adding him could make sense is if you are in a deep league and just want a guy with a lot of flexibility to fill in off days.
Josh Jung – 3B (+20%)
2025 Stats: .387/.387/.645, 1 HR, 198 wRC+
No, I did not have a typo in that slash line. Jung has yet to draw a walk, and why should he?! If he’s hitting like this, swing away. I do think last seasons power dip (.157 ISO) was part due to his injury and he should offer more power upside this season. I love the Rangers lineup and the opportunity for run production, so I say this is an add if you do not have a comfortable answer at third.
I still have some reservations on Jung’s ceiling, and he’s going to strikeout a decent amount without walking, but could also hit 25 home runs. If you are a Jake Burger owner, I’d go ahead and make this swap. A little Rangers for Rangers transaction.
Jose Soriano – SP (+19%)
2025 Stats: 2.70 ERA, 3.72 FIP, 8.10 K/9, 3.60 BB/9
I don’t understand why Soriano is available in so many leagues. He’s been a good pitcher for a couple of years now and has breakout potential. His sinker and curveball will allow some hard contact, but mostly into the ground resulting in a roughly 60% groundball rate.
The Angels are better than I had expected and I think they are big believers in Soriano. You won’t find many pitchers on the waiver wire with his upside and relatively high floor. Add him, and not just as a streaming option, but as a mainstay on your roster. My only concern would be number of innings, but that’s more of a late season discussion.
Jose Alvarado – RP (+17%)
2025 Stats: 2.16 ERA, 0.38 FIP, 15.12 K/9, 2.16 BB/9
The offseason addition of Jordan Romano was a threat to steal save opportunities away from Alvarado. However, Alvarado is already up to three saves and looking like an unhittable pitcher early on. He’s striking everyone out but more surprisingly has not been walking batters.
We’ll see if his command can remain in check. That’s my biggest concern, but how often does a potential closer for one of the best teams become available? I’d say Alvarado is a must add. Monitor the opportunities and walks closely, but this is one you could be kicking yourself over if you pass up.
Tyler Mahle – SP (+16%)
2025 Stats: 0.92 ERA, 2.26 FIP, 9.61 K/9, 4.12 BB/9
Mahle has always had the talent, but has struggled to stay healthy since 2022 when he was traded to the Twins. If healthy, Mahle can be a good option if you have had injuries hit early on. I am in the “wait and see” boat, but deeper leagues he’s worth an add.
His velocity is not where it was pre-injury, and at this point, who knows if he can get back to that level. I do think he”ll clean up the walk rate as he continues to settle in. He’s another example of a pitcher who’s inning totals will need to be monitored, but pick him up and if he continues to pitch well try to trade him before you have to worry about inning limits.